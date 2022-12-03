Group One Trading L.P. Sells 43,165 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Group One Trading L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,165 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELL. UBS Group AG raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

RELL stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 25,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,150 over the last 90 days. 33.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

