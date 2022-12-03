Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

NYSE GWRE opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

