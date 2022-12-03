Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $61,309,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 785,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,771,000 after buying an additional 311,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 601,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after buying an additional 166,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,229,000 after buying an additional 123,336 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $153.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.