Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1,973.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.1 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $111.05.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $153.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.