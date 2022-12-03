Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 21,333 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,792,928 shares in the company, valued at $161,487,096.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,939,120.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,421,177.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $3,443,752.90.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $61.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,108,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 111.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $1,986,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,693,000 after acquiring an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $18,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

