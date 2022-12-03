HC Wainwright Lowers Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target to $21.00

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 186.49% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRTG. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Portage Biotech Price Performance

PRTG stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.38. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Portage Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

