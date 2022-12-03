HC Wainwright Lowers Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target to $21.00

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 186.49% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRTG. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
PRTG stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.38. Portage Biotech has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $13.93.
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.
