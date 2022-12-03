HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,815,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in HCI Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 403,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,745 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 221,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 288.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 29,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $37.86 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $117.72. The stock has a market cap of $331.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is -24.24%.

About HCI Group

(Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More

