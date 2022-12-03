Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,093,000 after buying an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 913,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 858,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after buying an additional 45,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 197,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

