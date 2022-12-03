Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $5.45

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.63. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 197,768 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

