Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Hibbett Stock Performance

HIBB stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $848.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 7.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

