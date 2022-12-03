Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 868,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 68,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 88,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 73,180 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 584,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 4.0 %

HEP opened at $19.45 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

See Also

