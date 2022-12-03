Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $229.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Honeywell International stock opened at $219.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.42 and its 200 day moving average is $190.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

