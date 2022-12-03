Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT Raised to $125.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 3.9 %
Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $104.85 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
