Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT Raised to $125.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $104.85 on Thursday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

