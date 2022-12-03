HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Tuan Tran Sells 108,918 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.