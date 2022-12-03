HSBC Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Hold

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on E. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.00 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ENI from €14.10 ($14.54) to €15.80 ($16.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of E stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,916 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,841,000 after buying an additional 462,671 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,021,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after buying an additional 337,488 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ENI by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,112,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after buying an additional 197,113 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.