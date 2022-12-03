HSBC Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Hold

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DNB Markets lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

