Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Sells $762,500.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

