Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) VP Sells $762,500.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBANP opened at $18.88 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

