Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wolfe Research from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

