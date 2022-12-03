HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $12.13

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.13, but opened at $13.37. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 4,521 shares trading hands.

HCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at $91,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at $133,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

