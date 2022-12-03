IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Reduced by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IAC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of IAC opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $140.77.

IAC Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

