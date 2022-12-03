IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.15. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 23,863 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

About IAMGOLD

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 37.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 762,573 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 430,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,397,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 221,372 shares in the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

