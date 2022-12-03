Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,395,073.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,192 shares of company stock worth $18,704,156. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.36 and a beta of 1.15. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

