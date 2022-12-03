Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Short Interest Down 19.2% in November

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 833,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $4,491,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,395,073.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,192 shares of company stock worth $18,704,156. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ NARI opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.36 and a beta of 1.15. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.