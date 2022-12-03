Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NGVT opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $79.79.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.