Insider Buying: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Acquires 13,740 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LYV opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.94. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

