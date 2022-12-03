Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $357,183.12.

On Friday, November 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $539,327.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $2,445,373.06.

On Thursday, November 10th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Diodes by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Diodes by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

