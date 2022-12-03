Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Equinix Stock Down 1.0 %

Equinix stock opened at $691.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $591.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.89. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.