Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CFO Sells 102,138 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tarek Robbiati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

On Friday, October 28th, Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

HPE stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.