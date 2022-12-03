Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Sells 4,386 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after buying an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,104,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

