Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Benevich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69.

On Thursday, November 10th, Eric Benevich sold 100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $12,536.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $549,667.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.04. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $129.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 222.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,000,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,489 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,855,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,245,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after buying an additional 354,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,908,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,251,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.