Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells 26,505 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 26,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $755,392.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 561,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,005,286.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 5,034 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $148,654.02.

On Monday, November 28th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 1,703 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $49,812.75.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $29,590.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 63,093 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $1,803,197.94.

On Monday, November 14th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $161,789.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $837,631.25.

Shares of RM opened at $30.11 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 43.67 and a current ratio of 43.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 709,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 140,529 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 308,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 124,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 736.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

RM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

