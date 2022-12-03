Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $950,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $244.96 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $245.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

