Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $185.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

