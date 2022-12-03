Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 23,525 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,564,141.01.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance
WPM opened at C$53.36 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.23.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on WPM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.83.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
See Also
