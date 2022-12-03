Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 23,525 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,564,141.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at C$53.36 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.83.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

