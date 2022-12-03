Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $462.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $407.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $397.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.82. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $684.07.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

