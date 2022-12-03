Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 139,385 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 139,242 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,513,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,446,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

PIE stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.