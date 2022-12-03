Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $109,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco by 3.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Invesco by 25.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 60.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

