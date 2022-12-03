Investors Buy High Volume of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 92,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 295% compared to the average daily volume of 23,469 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLI. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,370,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,863 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,703.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,297,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,561 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $114,947,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 212.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 684,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 70.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,039,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XLI opened at $102.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $107.88.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.