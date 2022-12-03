IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $176.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,404,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,531,424.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,400. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

