IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 129,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

