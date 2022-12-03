iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iQIYI by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in iQIYI by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 128,647 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iQIYI by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 47,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in iQIYI by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

