iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stake Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,593 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AOR stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $57.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

