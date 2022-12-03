iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,339,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ opened at $57.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

