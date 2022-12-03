iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

