iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72.

