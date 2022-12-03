iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $257.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.42.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.