iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ITB stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

