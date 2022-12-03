James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Up to $19.85

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.85, but opened at $20.68. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2,121 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on JHX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.80 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.
James Hardie Industries Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
