Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RUN. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Trading Up 3.2 %

RUN opened at $32.15 on Thursday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,223 shares of company stock worth $7,372,281 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,901,000 after purchasing an additional 715,830 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,416 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

