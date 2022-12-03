Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $144.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.27. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a PE ratio of 512.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 656,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $94,442,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,017,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

